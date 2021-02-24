Sabres' depleted blue line loses Borgen to broken forearm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres defenseman William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm, further depleting Buffalo's injury-thinned blue line.
Borgen had the fracture surgically repaired the team announced hours before it completes a four-game road trip in New Jersey. The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday.
Buffalo is already missing Jake McCabe, who sustained a season-ending knee injury.
And Rasmus Ristolainen is out indefinitely while recovering from the aftereffects of testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.