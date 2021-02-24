x
Sabres' depleted blue line loses Borgen to broken forearm

The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman William Borgen (3) shoves Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres defenseman William Borgen will miss up to two months with a broken right forearm, further depleting Buffalo's injury-thinned blue line. 

Borgen had the fracture surgically repaired the team announced hours before it completes a four-game road trip in New Jersey. The rookie was hurt during a 3-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday. 

Buffalo is already missing Jake McCabe, who sustained a season-ending knee injury. 

And Rasmus Ristolainen is out indefinitely while recovering from the aftereffects of testing positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.

