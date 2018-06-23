DALLAS, TX - With the first overall pick, the Sabres drafted defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and on day two they continued to bolster their blue line.

With the 32nd overall pick, the Sabres selected defenseman Mattias Samuelsson from the USA hockey development program. He's listed as 6'4" and 218 pounds and was ranked the 21st North American skater by NHL's Central scouting but ranked the No. 8 defenseman.

"I'm literally shaking I'm so happy. Buffalo is a world class organization so just to be a part of that and spend the past couple days here with my family it's been an unbelievable experience," Mattias Samuelsson said.

Samuelsson got a chance to see Dahlin in person at the NHL combine in Buffalo. They did their drills together and now joins the same organization.

"Rasmus is pretty much a generational player and basically the organization's go to guy on the blue line for many years to come so just being in the same draft year as him and getting to come up with him it's going to be pretty special to watch his growth," Samuelsson explained.

He had 11 goals and 20 assists for the USNDP last year and will start his college career at Western Michigan in the fall.

Samuelsson is no stranger to NHL defenseman. His father, Kjell Samuelsson played for 14 seasons, nine of those with the Philadelphia Flyers.

