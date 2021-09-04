Sabres comeback sputters vs. Devils

Buffalo had its point streak snapped at five games, losing 6-3 to New Jersey on Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, and the New Jersey Devils overcame the disappointment of having two key veteran forwards traded to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3.

Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, and Jack Hughes snapped a 10-game scoring drought while adding two assists in a game the Devils rallied after squandering a 3-1 first-period lead.

Aaron Dell stopped 24 shots to pick up his first win in more than 14 months.

The victory came a day after New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were packaged in a trade to the New York Islanders.