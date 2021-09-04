x
Sabres comeback sputters vs. Devils

Buffalo had its point streak snapped at five games, losing 6-3 to New Jersey on Thursday night.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (55) checks New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist (90) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jesper Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 11 minutes, 15 seconds remaining, and the New Jersey Devils overcame the disappointment of having two key veteran forwards traded to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-3.

Pavel Zacha scored two power-play goals, and Jack Hughes snapped a 10-game scoring drought while adding two assists in a game the Devils rallied after squandering a 3-1 first-period lead.

Aaron Dell stopped 24 shots to pick up his first win in more than 14 months.

The victory came a day after New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac were packaged in a trade to the New York Islanders.

Victor Olofsson, Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo, which had gone 3-0-2 in its past five.

