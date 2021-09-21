x
Sabres

Sabres coach 'Donny Meatballs' promotes T-shirt for charity

Sabres head coach Don Granato is promoting his social-media born nickname "Donny Meatballs" for charity.
FILE - Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato gives instructions during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, May 8, 2021, file photo. Granato is embracing his “Donny Meatballs” nickname by having it splashed on a T-shirt to raise money for Mental Health America. Granato teamed up with Buffalo-based Pasteurized Tees to create a Sabres’ blue and gold-colored T-shirt design which went on sale this week to coincide with the start of training camp. The shirt prominently features a plate of spaghetti topped with four meatballs amid the playful nickname he attracted after taking over as interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s dismissal in March. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato is embracing his “Donny Meatballs” nickname by having it splashed on a T-shirt to raise money for the nonprofit organization Mental Health America.

Granato teamed with Buffalo-based Pasteurized Tees to create a Sabres’ blue and gold-colored T-shirt design.

The shirt went on sale this week to coincide with the start of training camp. 

The design features a plate of spaghetti topped with five meatballs in a nod to the playful nickname Granato got after taking over as interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s dismissal in March.

