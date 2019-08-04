BUFFALO, N.Y. — No one was happy Monday morning as the Sabres cleaned out their lockers at the Key Bank Center. Missing the playoffs again, doesn't sit well with anyone.

The Sabres are just the second team to have a ten game winning streak in the season and miss the playoffs. The decline, especially in the second half of the season, cost head coach Phil Housley his job. Housley spent just two seasons behind the bench.

Veteran forward Kyle Okposo said, "When a coach gets fired, players need to look in the mirror and figure out how to be better."

Other locker room news

Jeff Skinner who scored a career high 40 goals said he needs time to reflect and that re-signing with the Sabres is an option. It seems like that whoever the Sabres hire as a head coach will have an impact on his decision.

Long-time Sabres Jason Pominville said he's open to coming and believes he can still play. He added "I don't think I'm at the top of Jason's list right now."

Captain Jack Eichel felt he took a step forward this year but said he's determined to become an elite player in the NHL.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen said the players need more accountable among themselves. They need to be tougher on each other.