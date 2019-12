BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are going back to the 80s with Aud Night on Thursday.

They're transforming the arena seats to gold, red, blue and orange, just like the seats from Memorial Auditorium, by placing colored t-shirts across the seats.

It's part of the team's 50th anniversary celebration. The game against the Nashville Predators will highlight the Sabres from the 80s.