BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres Assistant Head Coach Don Granato is taking medical leave from the team. The team announced Granato was hospitalized due to severe pneumonia.

Chris Taylor, who serves as Assistant Head Coach for the Rochester Americans will assist the Sabres coaching staff while Granato is out.

The Americans' Assistant Head Coach, Gord Dineen will take over coaching duties for the team. Sabres Development Coach Adam Mair will also Assist Rochester for the beginning of the regular season.

RELATED: Sabres make roster moves ahead of season opener

RELATED: Sabres rally past Penguins in preseason finale

RELATED: Buffalo Sabres assign Dylan Cozens to juniors