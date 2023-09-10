Sabres announce opening night roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have announced their opening night roster ahead of Thursday's season opener against the New York Rangers.

Tage Thompson headlines the 13 forwards, while Rasmus Dahlin, who signed an 8-year extension Monday, leads the seven defensemen. Three goalies are on the roster, while rookie forward Zach Benson is on the opening night roster after producing an impressive training camp and preseason.