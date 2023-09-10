Sabres announce opening night roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have announced their opening night roster ahead of Thursday's season opener against the New York Rangers.
Tage Thompson headlines the 13 forwards, while Rasmus Dahlin, who signed an 8-year extension Monday, leads the seven defensemen. Three goalies are on the roster, while rookie forward Zach Benson is on the opening night roster after producing an impressive training camp and preseason.
The No. 13 overall pick this past summer, Benson posted seven points (four goals, three assists) in six preseason games.
Sabres' opening night roster
Forwards (13): Zach Benson, Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Jordan Greenway, Tyson Jost, Peyton Krebs, Casey Mittelstadt, Kyle Okposo, Victor Oloffson, J.J. Peterka, Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson.
Defensmen (7): Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton, Rasmus Dahlin, Erik Johnson, Henri Jokiharju, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson.
Goaltenders (3): Eric Comrie, Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen