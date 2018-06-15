BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Sabres have announced their 2018 preseason schedule.

The team will play two home games at the Key Bank Center. Three road games and two neutral-site games in Clinton, NY and Oshawa, Ontario.

Among their other five games, the Sabres will play three road games and neutral-site contests in Clinton, New York and Oshawa, Ontario.

Here is the schedule:

Date Matchup Location

Sept. 17 Buffalo at Columbus Nationwide Arena

Sept. 18 Pittsburgh at Buffalo KeyBank Center

Sept. 21 Buffalo at Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 22 Toronto at Buffalo KeyBank Center

Sept. 25 Columbus at Buffalo Clinton Arena (Clinton, New York)

Sept. 26 Buffalo at Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 28 Buffalo at NY Islanders General Motors Centre (Oshawa, Ontario)



Ticket prices will be released at a later date.

© 2018 WGRZ