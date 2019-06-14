BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced two additions to their coaching staff Friday morning.

Don Granato and Mike Bales have joined the staff of head coach Ralph Krueger

Bales spent the last two seasons as the goaltenders coach for the Carolina Hurricanes. Previous to that, he spent six years with the Pittsburgh Penguins winning the Stanley Cup in each of his final two seasons with the team.

Granato was an assistant coach for the Chicago Blackhawks for the past two seasons. During his career he spent eight seasons with the St. Louis Blues organization. He also has experience in the collegiate ranks. Granato was the associate head coach for the University of Wisconsin during the 2016-17 season.