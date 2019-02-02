BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Town Ballroom in downtown Buffalo hosted Casino for a Cause, on Saturday night.

Players from the Buffalo Sabres served as blackjack and table game dealers throughout the night. Additionally a silent and live auction helped raise money for the Bogo Bunch Foundation.

The Bogo Bunch Foundation - a charity organized by defenseman Zach Bogosian and his wife, Bianca - helps families directly and indirectly dealing with cancer. Proceeds from the event will fund cancer research and treatment at Roswell Park.