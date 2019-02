BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline Monday, the Sabres have made a move.

Sabres announced Sunday evening that they have acquired defenseman Brandon Montour from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Brendan Guhle and a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Montour was a second round pick for the Ducks in the 2014 NHL Draft.