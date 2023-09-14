'RJ Way': Street signs will honor Jeanneret near KeyBank Center

New signs reading "RJ WAY" will be placed at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street, as well as Washington Street and Perry Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The tribute for legendary Buffalo Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret continue to be announced as another hockey season grows near.

The iconic voice of the Sabres will be recognized with a sign dedication ceremony Oct. 12 outside of KeyBank Center, before the Sabres' home opener against the New York Rangers.

Buffalo Common Council passed a Trailblazing Sign Resolution, which still needs to be officially passed during its Sept. 19 meeting. The resolution is on the meeting's agenda.

New signs reading "RJ WAY" will be placed at the corners of Illinois Street and Perry Street, as well as Washington Street and Perry Street.

“This Trailblazing Sign will stand as an enduring tribute to Rick Jeanneret and all that he has done for the Buffalo Sabres organization, our fans and the city of Buffalo as a whole,” Sabres chief operating officer John Roth said in a statement Thursday, announcing the news.

“RJ forged an unbreakable bond with the city and the people of Buffalo. This gesture is one of many ways we can express our gratitude for his unwavering dedication to all of us. We know that it will serve as a tremendous reminder of the man who made Sabres hockey come alive, and whose legacy continues to inspire generations of Sabres faithful."

Jeanneret, who called Sabres games for 51 seasons, died on Aug. 17. He was 81 years old.