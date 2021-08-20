Rick Jeanneret to retire after 2021-22 Buffalo Sabres season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For one last season, Rick Jeanneret will serve as the play-by-play announcer of the Buffalo Sabres.
The Buffalo Sabres made the announcement Friday morning saying that Jeanneret plans on retiring after the 2021-22 Buffalo Sabres season. Jeanneret is wrapping up his Hall of Fame career after 51 years.
Jeanneret released a statement through the Buffalo Sabres social media platforms Friday morning. The statement reads in part:
"To spend 50 years doing any one job is more than a person can ask for, let alone one as special as mine. My interactions with the fans at KeyBank Center have been one of the thrills of my career, one that was sorely missing over the past year. So let's make it 51. I look forward to seeing you at the rink for one last run."
The Buffalo Sabres start the 2021 season at the KeyBank Center on October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens.