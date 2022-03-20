Reports: Sabres trading defenseman Robert Hagg to Florida Panthers

Buffalo will get a 2022 sixth-round pick in exchange, according to Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Robert Hagg's brief time in Buffalo appears to be coming to an end, with reports from Daily Faceoff's NHL Insider Frank Seravalli that the Sabres defenseman is being traded to the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo will get a 2022 sixth-round pick, traded to the Panthers from the Calgary Flames, in exchange, according to Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic.

The 27-year-old from Sweden was traded to Buffalo from the Philadelphia Flyers in July, along with a 2021 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick, for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Hagg played in 48 games with the Sabres, tallying a goal and seven assists, and averaged 17:00 on the ice per game.