Reports: Sabres close to dealing Eichel

There were conflicting reports Wednesday night on if talks are heating up with the Calgary Flames. Vegas has been mentioned as another possible destination.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres' ongoing trade talks surrounding former captain Jack Eichel have gone hot and cold.

Crank up the heat once again.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports a deal is at the "one yard line." The Calgary Flames are reportedly upping the ante by offering winger Matthew Tkachuk as part of the deal.

Here’s the latest on Jack Eichel.



Multiple sources tell ESPN it’s down to Calgary and Vegas. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is working hard to get it done, but neither team has met his asks yet.



Sources say both teams are OK with Eichel getting his preferred surgery. pic.twitter.com/uiJsGFeDmE — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 3, 2021

Keivn Weekes of ESPN and NHL Network also outlined what Calgary is offering in terms of a haul for Eichel and likely other assets or factors.

For all asking, my understanding is the @NHLFlames have Tkachuk ( who is a future potential captain) an upcoming 1 Rd pick, a former 1st Rd pick, and 2 prospects in the Eichel sweepstakes with the @BuffaloSabres . @espn @NHLNetwork #HockeyTwitter . — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) November 3, 2021

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada as of Wednesday evening said he still didn't think Calgary was the favorite to land Eichel, noting that Vegas has been central in trade talks.

The Sabres close their four game western road trip Thursday night in Seattle.

TAKE2: @FriedgeHNIC joins with some info on #Sabres Jack Eichel trade talks:



-9:15pm



"As you and I record this, I don't believe Calgary is the favorite. I have believed for some time that Vegas and Buffalo are grinding away at this."@wgrz pic.twitter.com/lglp1cyW9K — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) November 4, 2021