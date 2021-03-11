Reports: Sabres close to dealing Eichel

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres' ongoing trade talks surrounding former captain Jack Eichel have gone hot and cold.
Crank up the heat once again.
ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports a deal is at the "one yard line." The Calgary Flames are reportedly upping the ante by offering winger Matthew Tkachuk as part of the deal.
Keivn Weekes of ESPN and NHL Network also outlined what Calgary is offering in terms of a haul for Eichel and likely other assets or factors.
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Hockey Night in Canada as of Wednesday evening said he still didn't think Calgary was the favorite to land Eichel, noting that Vegas has been central in trade talks.
The Sabres close their four game western road trip Thursday night in Seattle.
