BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced they are adding Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway to their roster.

Greenway has two goals and five assists in 45 games for the Wild this season. He's scored 38 goals and added 81 assists in 317 career NHL games, all with Minnesota.

He's 6 feet, 6 inches and 231 pounds, adding some size that the Sabres will certainly value on their forecheck.

The Wild drafted Greenway in the second round of the 2015 NHL entry draft. He's 26 years old and has two years remaining on his current contract with a reported $3 million cap hit.

In exchange, the Wild get a second-round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (VGK) and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Sabres did announce a deal for defenseman Austin Strand from the Anaheim Ducks. Strand has appeared in five games for the Ducks this season. Priskie has four goals and five assists in 42-games for AHL Rochester this season.

Buffalo also sent forward Rasmus Asplund to Nashville for a 2025 seventh-round pick.