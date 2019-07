BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the biggest names on the Buffalo Sabres roster had to pay a pretty hefty fine for speeding in his home country.

A news outlet in Finland reports defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen was caught driving 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone, and because Finland hands out fines based on income, that got him a $135,000 fine.

He also could end up being banned from driving for three months.