BUFFALO, NY — The NHL Draft is officially in the books, and Ryan O'Reilly is still a Buffalo Sabre — for now.
There was quite a bit of trade chatter on O'Reilly at the draft, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. McKenzie tweeted Saturday that the Sabres had "considerable trade talk" on O'Reilly.
Trade rumors have been swirling around O’Reilly ever since his somber admission at locker clean-out day, when he said that all the losing made him "lose his love for the game at times."
He has five years left on a seven-year, $52.5 million extension he signed with the Sabres in 2015
© 2018 WGRZ