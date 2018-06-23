BUFFALO, NY — The NHL Draft is officially in the books, and Ryan O'Reilly is still a Buffalo Sabre — for now.

There was quite a bit of trade chatter on O'Reilly at the draft, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. McKenzie tweeted Saturday that the Sabres had "considerable trade talk" on O'Reilly.

BUF had considerable trade talk on Ryan O’Reilly at draft but expects to leave today without a deal done. STL, MTL amongst the interested. Big signing bonus due ROR on July 1. If not traded before July 1, ROR more likely to be in BUF to start the season. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 23, 2018

Trade rumors have been swirling around O’Reilly ever since his somber admission at locker clean-out day, when he said that all the losing made him "lose his love for the game at times."

He has five years left on a seven-year, $52.5 million extension he signed with the Sabres in 2015

© 2018 WGRZ