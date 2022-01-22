Report: Power, Staal on Canadian men's Olympic hockey team

The Sabres' number one overall pick in the 2021 draft, Owen Power, and former Sabre Eric Staal made Team Canada, according to Scott Wheeler from The Athletic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres' number one overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Owen Power, and former Sabre Eric Staal will represent Team Canada on the men's ice hockey team in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to Scott Wheeler from The Athletic.

Power returned for his sophomore season to the University of Michigan after the Sabres drafted the 19-year-old defenseman, making him eligible to head to the Winter Games after the NHL's decision not to allow its players to participate because of COVID-19 concerns and potential difficulties with players returning from China after the Olympics.

Staal played half of a season with the Sabres in 2021, traded to Buffalo from the Minnesota Wild in the previous offseason.

Ahead of the 2021 mid-season trade deadline, the Sabres sent Staal to Montreal for third and fifth-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

After making it to the Stanley Cup Final with the Canadiens that season, Staal didn't sign another NHL contract this year, freeing him up to head to Beijing.

He's been playing with the AHL's Iowa Wild to prepare for the Games.