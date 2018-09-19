BUFFALO, NY - Sam Reinhart just signed a two-year contract with the Sabres, the team announced Wednesday.

The forward's two-year deal has an average annual value of $3.65 million.

Reinhart is from West Vancouver, British Columbia, and the Sabres note he had "new career highs" in last year's season, with 25 goals and 50 points in the 82 games he played, tying him for 12th in the NHL.

Reinhart joined the Sabres as the second overall NHL draft pick back in 2014.

