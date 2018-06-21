DALLAS, TX - For the third time in franchise history, the Buffalo Sabres have the number one overall pick in the NHL draft and they're set to select Swedish defenseman, Rasmus Dahlin.

While nothing is "official" Dahlin won't get too ahead of himself and hasn't talked much about the Sabres. But he did say Buffalo reminds him of his hometown.

"It was awesome when I was there for the Combine. Like I said they had great fans and a great city. It's a small city and I come from a small city so it's perfect in Buffalo," Dahlin said on Thursday in Dallas.

There will be plenty of time from Friday night on for Dahlin to talk about Buffalo once the pick becomes official. The draft gets underway on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

