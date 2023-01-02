Sabres' Dahlin replaces Thompson at NHL All-Star Game

This will be Dahlin's second appearance at the NHL All-Star Game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game in place of the injured Tage Thompson.

This will be Dahlin's second appearance at the NHL All-Star Game. He currently ranks second among defensemen in goals with 14 and points (55).

Thompson suffered an upper body injury during the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

The NHL All-Star Game weekend takes place Feb. 3 and 4 at the home of the Florida Panthers. On Friday, the NHL All-Stars Skills competition begins at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the NHL All-Star Game will begin at 3 p.m.