BUFFALO, NY — The Sabres' presumptive No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft is in Buffalo for the NHL Scouting Combine.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin met with the media Friday before the Combine official begins Saturday morning in the HarborCenter.

He's been busy doing interviews with other NHL teams and getting medical tests done.

"Wait to see until the draft and see what's coming up," Dahlin said. "Coming here, I would love to be here. I've heard they have great fans. Everybody loves hockey here. It seems like Buffalo is a great city."

