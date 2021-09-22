Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres agree to 3-year contract

According to the Sabres, the deal has an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that the team has come to an agreement on a three year contract with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

During the 2020-2021 season Dahlin was one of two Sabres to play in all 56 games. He also led all Sabres defensemen in points.

The 21-year-old is the second youngest and second fastest defenseman in Buffalo Sabres history to reach his 100th career point, following an assist against the New Jersey Devils in April 2021.

Back in 2018-2019, Dahlin was named to the NHL's All-Rookie team.