BUFFALO, NY - Three years ago, Sabres fans sold out KeyBank Center for a rookie scrimmage in the middle of July just to see Jack Eichel on the ice.

So it's no surprise when first overall pick, Rasmus Dahlin came to town, it was a similar atmosphere. Fans packed HARBORCENTER on Wednesday afternoon as the team started development camp just to see Dahlin in person for the first time as a member of the Sabres.

And he did not disappoint.

Since #Sabres fans can't get enough Rasmus Dahlin practice footage, here's more from development camp earlier this afternoon.



Practices continue Thursday morning at 9:30. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/6s2JxumnA1 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 28, 2018

Dahlin was by far the best player on the ice and already you can see what all the hype was about. For months people talked about his skill set, his stick handling, his smooth skating and ability to create scoring chances and get forwards the puck.

Whenever Dahlin scored or broke up a pass, the crowd let him know and he definitely noticed.

#Sabres fans packed @HARBORCTR to see Rasmus Dahlin as the team opened development camp today.



He got a huge standing ovation as he took the ice and lots of cheers whenever he scored a goal and Dahlin couldn't believe how many fans showed up today for practice. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fzbSOZobxl — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 28, 2018

The Sabres continue development camp on Thursday morning starting at 9:30 a.m.

© 2018 WGRZ