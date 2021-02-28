Hart stops 28 shots; Flyers blank Sabres 3-0 again

Sabres captain Jack Eichel’s return after missing two games with a lower-body injury failed to make a difference.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers shut out the Buffalo Sabres on consecutive days following a 3-0 win.

Sean Couturier and Michael Raffl broke the game open by scoring 75 seconds apart early in the second period. James van Riemsdyk also scored in the second period.

Buffalo dropped to 2-7-1 in its past 10 and has gone 125 minutes, 47 seconds since Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey on Thursday.