Hamilton Take 2: The impact of Jack Quinn's injury for the Sabres

WGRZ NHL/Sabres Insider Paul Hamilton discusses who he thinks could be ready to fill Jack Quinn's spot in the Sabres lineup come the start of the 2023-24 season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Jack Quinn having surgery in July to repair a torn Achilles, Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato will have to figure out what to do on the right wing with Dylan Cozens and JJ Peterka.

We will see in training camp, but I just don’t think Jiri Kulich or Matt Savoie are ready for the NHL yet. Including playoffs Kulich had 31 goals in 74 games for the Rochester Americans and yes, his all-around game improved, but I don’t think it’s where it needs to be for the NHL. Now that doesn’t mean it won’t be by midseason or so, but I think the 19-year-old would be better served to start in the AHL.

Because of his age, which is also 19, Savoie can’t play in the AHL, so who knows where he’ll start his season. Buffalo may want to see him in some NHL games or they could send him back to junior. It’s a bad spot to be in because I don’t at all see the benefit of him going back to junior and ripping it up. If he does stay, maybe give him a shot on that line.

I don’t think this injury should change their thoughts on Victor Olofsson and I don’t believe it will. If Kevyn Adams was thinking of trading him, I think he still will. It’s hard to part with 28 goals this season, but he’s a one-trick pony and he goes into long slumps. When he’s in those slumps, he brings nothing to the table and I don’t think you win with players like that. If Olofsson is still here, then I wouldn’t be surprised if he filled in for Quinn. It’s just not what I would do.

Since the injury happened, I was thinking the best player for that spot would be Lukas Rousek. The 24-year-old was Rochester’s leading scorer in the regular season scoring 16 goals and 40 assists for 56 points in 70 games. He also got two games in Buffalo and played very well, netting a goal and an assist.

Rousek was the Amerks' best two-way player. He is smart and has some niftiness on the offensive side too. It’s not often that a sixth-round pick becomes a regular in the NHL, but I think Rousek will be able to do that.

Rousek also produces in the clutch. Last year he was third on the team in playoff scoring, picking up 12 points in 14 games. He was only one point behind Mason Jobst and Michael Mersch. In 24 Calder Cup Playoff games covering two seasons, the forward had seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

I still think Rousek would work well there, but I’ve changed my mind. After watching Casey Mittelstadt rip things up while filling in for Tage Thompson, I think he’d be the best choice to play with Cozens and Peterka. The 24-year-old had never had more than 12 goals, 13 assists, or 25 points in a season. Last year he broke out with 15 goals and 44 assists for 59 points. He also got over his injury woes playing in all 82 games.

In my lineup, that would put Rousek with Peyton Krebs and Jordan Greenway. This team needs to tighten up if it wants to get better. They turn the puck over way too much and pretty much ignore the middle of the ice in the defensive zone. Getting Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton should help, but Rousek playing regularly would also help.