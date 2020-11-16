NHL unveils Buffalo Sabres reverse retro jerseys

The original color scheme for the crossing sabre swords logos is the black and red when the team used those colors from 1996-2006.

From WGRZ Sabres Commentator Paul Hamilton: "The other thing that is going to provide all 31 teams with a big revenue boost is the new Reverse Retro Jerseys that are coming out for each team. Anytime there’s a new third jersey that hits the market, teams have trouble even keeping them in stock. I think this was a move that came about because of COVID and I also think it’s brilliant."