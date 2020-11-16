NHL unveils Buffalo Sabres reverse retro jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL has unveiled their "Reverse Retro" jerseys for the 2021 season.
The Buffalo Sabres' reverse retro features the signature blue and gold color scheme with the crossing sabre swords.
The original color scheme for the crossing sabre swords logos is the black and red when the team used those colors from 1996-2006.
From WGRZ Sabres Commentator Paul Hamilton: "The other thing that is going to provide all 31 teams with a big revenue boost is the new Reverse Retro Jerseys that are coming out for each team. Anytime there’s a new third jersey that hits the market, teams have trouble even keeping them in stock. I think this was a move that came about because of COVID and I also think it’s brilliant."