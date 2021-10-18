x
Sabres

NHL suspends former Sabre Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations

Former Sabres forward Evander Kane, now with the San Jose Sharks, was suspended by the NHL for using a fake vaccination card.
Credit: Stan Szeto

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The league said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife could not be substantiated.

