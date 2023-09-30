NHL Preseason: Sabres rally from 3 goals down for 4-3 win over Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres' preseason contest against the Blue Jackets on Saturday provided a test of Buffalo's ability to bounce back from an early deficit.
Columbus struck twice in the opening period, and scored less than a minute into the second.
After that, it was Buffalo who did all of the scoring.
The Sabres put four unanswered goals past the Blue Jackets across the second and third periods, rallying for a 4-3 victory at KeyBank Center.
Jeff Skinner tallied two power play goals on the night, and rookie Zach Benson continued his impressive camp, tallying two points that included the go-ahead goal late in the third period.
Kyle Okposo also notched three assists, while Henri Jokijarju tallied the goal that brought the Sabres within one.
Buffalo will now return the visit to Columbus on Wednesday before concluding the preseason at home against Pittsburgh on Friday.