NHL Preseason: Thompson scores; Penguins edge Sabres

Sabres top center Tage Thompson scored his first goal of the preseason, but the Penguins beat the Sabres 3-1 on Thursday night.

PITTSBURGH — It's a move we've seen before.

It's a move that is part of the optimism that surrounds the Buffalo Sabres as they look toward a season with playoff expectations.

Late in the second period, as Tage Thompson was starting a backcheck, he was able to grab a loose puck as the Penguins were exiting their zone. Thompson, ever so quick on his skates and ever so quick with his hands, took off in the other direction and scored his first goal of the preseason to tie things 1-1 in the final minute of the second period.

Jordan Greenway had the assist.

It wasn't enough.

Drew O'Connor scored twice for Pittsburgh in the third period, the second into an empty net, to lift the Pens to a 3-1 win over Buffalo in preseason action Thursday night.

Eric Comrie was solid in net for Buffalo against a formidable Pens lineup that included Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Comrie stopped 27 of 29 shots.

The Sabres fell to 2-2 on the preseason. They host Columbus at 3 p.m. Saturday at KeyBank Center.