Power on the way: Sabres drop third-straight game ahead of defenseman's debut

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buffalo Sabres will now look to avoid a four-game losing streak when their 2021 No. 1 overall pick, Owen Power, makes his NHL debut in Toronto on Tuesday night, after his new team dropped its third straight game on Sunday evening in Tampa Bay.

Buffalo lost 5-0, and the wheels fell off quickly, midway through the first period, when Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat scored within 17 seconds of each other to give the Lightning a 2-0 lead.

So the Sabres will be looking to snap that losing streak when Power makes his debut, which will be even more special in Toronto, close to his hometown of Mississauga, Ontario.

"I mean, it's pretty special. I mean, I think everyone's first game in the NHL is obviously really special, but to have it in my hometown with all my family there, it's just going to make it that much better," Power said after he took the ice with his new team for the first time for morning skate on Sunday.

His new head coach, Don Granato, is excited for the opportunity for his new defenseman.

"It's a top city for hockey, so for him to play his first game there, have family around, I'm sure it's special. I'm sure it will be a little bit nerve-wracking, but he knows how to play the game," Granato said.

Power will have eight games to get acclimated with the team before the season ends on April 29.

"I think we're all excited to move forward. We see this team progressing, and we see him as a big part of that progression," Granato said.

"He's finally here, and give him a couple of days acclimate with new teammates and how we operate around here before he gets his first game, but I think everybody's looking forward to that."