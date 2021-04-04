Olofsson ties it late, Sabres top Rangers 3-2 in shootout

Buffalo extended its point streak to four games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Victor Olofsson tied the game with 3 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third period, and Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 comeback victory against the New York Rangers.

Thompson beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin with a low snap shot in the second round of the tiebreaker.

Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark denied Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.

Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Ullmark made 28 saves in improving to 7-5-3 this season.

Buffalo extended its point streak to four games and is 2-0-1 beginning with a victory over Philadelphia that snapped the club’s 0-15-3 skid.

Panarin scored both New York goals, and Shesterkin finished with 27 saves.