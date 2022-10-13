JJ Peterka scores first NHL goal in Sabres' season opener vs. Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. — JJ Peterka scored his first goal of his NHL career in his third NHL game off a centering pass from Dylan Cozens early in the second period to tie up the season opener against the Ottawa Senators.
Peterka had a couple of good chances in the game. In the first period, he had a clear shot and crashed the net. He was on the doorstep later in the second period but missed the puck.
Rasmus Dahlin scored on a beautiful pass from behind the net from Peyton Krebs to give the Sabres the first lead of the game around three minutes after Peterka's goal, to give Buffalo a 2-1 lead.
The Sabres ended up with penalty trouble in the period, eventually heading to a 5-on-3 killed off and several shorthanded chances with excellent penalty killing.
Senators' Brady Tkachuk scored the first goal of the game midway through the first period.