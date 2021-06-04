Taylor Hall out of the Sabres lineup against New Jersey

The former Hart Trophy winner is a potential big trade chip for Buffalo, ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres announced during Tuesday's video press conference calls after morning skate that forward Taylor Hall would be out that evening when Buffalo plays the New Jersey Devils in Newark.

At the time of the announcement, interim coach Don Granato had already spoken with the media and said, "He might be out... It's part of the business. We all know that. Taylor [Hall] knows that," in reaction to a potential pending trade for the former Hart Trophy winner, ahead of the National Hockey League's April 12 deadline.

The Sabres brought in Hall during the 2020 offseason, sparking excitement for fans, but the 29-year-old has under produced in Buffalo, scoring just two goals through 37 games so far this season.

Following morning skate, Sabres forward Tage Thompson - who will play against his younger brother, Tyce, in his NHL debut Tuesday night with the New Jersey Devils - was asked what he learned from playing with Hall this season.

"I loved playing with him. Obviously he’s an amazing player. I learned a lot just watching him, not even talking to him, just watching him in practice and the way he plays. It’s really fun to watch," Thompson said.

"He’s obviously very fast so when you play with him in practice, he pushes you to keep up with him and I think that makes guys around him better players."

Granato said Arttu Ruotsalainen, brought up from Rochester to Buffalo on Monday, would be ready to play in Halls' absence.

The Sabres and Devils will face off at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.