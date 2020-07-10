NHL Draft Day 2: Buffalo Sabres select Peterka in second round following trade

Buffalo Sabres had the seventh pick of the 2nd round in Day 2 of the NHL Draft, but made a trade with San Jose to move up to pick 34th to take right wing JJ Peterka.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Buffalo Sabres had the seventh pick of the second round in Day 2 of the NHL Draft, but made a trade with San Jose to move up to pick 34th to take right wing John-Jason Peterka.

Sabres' general manager Kevyn Adams gave up the 38th and 100th pick this year to get him.

Many thought Peterka would go in the first round, so Adams and his staff didn’t think he’d last until 38. Peterka made an impression at the World Junior Tournament for Germany when he played on a line with first round picks Tim Stutzle and Lukas Reichel. Peterka had four goals and six points in seven games.

Peterka is a guy that will drive the net to score goals and he has a good shot. One scout is quoted as saying Peterka is powerful and speedy. Many feel he has to work on his game without the puck. As a second round pick, he projects to be a middle of the lineup guy.

There have been some key trades on Day 2. Pittsburgh traded Stanley Cup winning goalie Matt Murray to Ottawa for a 2020 second round pick and prospect Jonathan Gruden.