Sabres youth shines again in first home preseason game, topping Flyers, 2-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 23-year-old Lukas Rousek set up 24-year-old Brandon Biro with a beautiful backhand pass for Biro to score the first goal of the Buffalo Sabres first preseason home game on Tuesday night.

They may not be the youngest players in Buffalo's organization - including 22-year-old Rasmus Dahlin, 21-year-old Dylan Cozens and 19-year-old Owen Power, who are NHL mainstays, but they are showing another crop of Sabres are on their way to becoming those staples, themselves.

Biro, an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, scored both of the Sabres' goals on the way to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

He said he's finally 'getting into the flow' after dealing with injuries since he signed with Buffalo in March of 2020.

"Once I got my footing under me, playing a good stretch of games, kinda got more used to it. Felt more confident, but I think the coaches have been really good giving me opportunities to use my skillset to my advantage," Biro said.

The Sabres now head to Columbus for a 7 p.m. preseason matchup on Wednesday.