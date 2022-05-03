Who will be the Sabres next captain and goaltender?

The Buffalo Sabres did not have a captain for the 2021-2022 season, but that might change in a few months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two of the biggest questions heading into the Sabres offseason are who will be in net next year, and who will be the next captain of the Buffalo Sabres.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi asked coach Don Granato during exit interviews if he and general manager Kevyn Adams have put any thought into naming a captain ahead of next season.

"We've talked quite a bit through the year, and the short answer to that is yes," Granato said. "We feel that we have incredible leadership and we're in a really good position."

With Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons named alternate captains ahead of last season, it might be time for one of them to wear the "C."

"Donny and I will continue to have some conversations, but I can't highlight enough Kyle Okposo and what he means to this group," Adams said.

"From the exit meetings to during the season, every day, the conversations I'd have with him or other people just to say what he's done and what he means to this group."

Another strong leader for the Sabres was in net. Though 40-year-old Craig Anderson hasn't decided if he'll continue his career next season.

"His presence in the locker room, his presence in practice, his experience. I really think that was a big deal in the culture piece of what we're working toward," Adams said.

"I'll leave out the details of our private conversation, but he knows exactly how we feel about him. We owe him the respect to take a breath, spend a little time with his family here."

But Adams sees promise in the future with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who played most of his season for the Rochester Americans.

"In terms of the big picture, I’m really excited about the internal answers we have here within the organization for down the road. I’d say obviously UPL fits that," said Adams.