Sabres win first back-to-back games since December over Islanders

Victor Olofsson scored his first goal in 31 games, with the game-winner for the Sabres over the Islanders 6-3 on Tuesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres hadn't won back-to-back games since mid-December before they beat the New York Islanders, 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Victor Olofsson scored his first goal in 31 games, with the game-winner for the Sabres and an empty netter.

The game was closer than the final score would hint. Kyle Okposo scored the first goal of the game before Kyle Palmieri tied it up for the Islanders at 1-1 after a period.

Tage Thompson opened the second period with a shorthanded goal before Anders Lee answered.

With a second remaining in the period, Alex Tuch scored on the power play, and Buffalo had a 3-2 advantage heading into the third.

Palmieri scored his second of the game midway through the third to tie it up again.

But with 2:55 to go, Olofsson ended his 31-game streak with what ended up being the game-winning goal, to put the Sabres back ahead, 4-3.

Henri Jokijarju added an empty netter before Olofsson scored his second to seal it.

Dylan Cozens had three assists in the win, and Peyton Krebs added two.

The last time the Sabres won back-to-back games was Dec. 14 and 16 at Winnipeg and at Minnesota.

They beat the Montreal Canadiens on the road Sunday before hosting the Islanders.