Sabres spoil Eichel's return to Buffalo

Former Sabres captain Jack Eichel returned to KeyBank Center for the first time since he was traded to Vegas in November, and he took a loss.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel didn't score, but Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs — two players the Sabres acquired in the Eichel trade — did during Buffalo's 3-1 home win Thursday night.

Victor Olofsson also scored the Sabres, who spoiled Eichel's return to Buffalo following his November trade to Vegas.

The win also provided a significant milestone for Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson, who recorded his 300th victory in the NHL.

Seven minutes into the first period, the Sabres played a welcome back video for Eichel, which was met by a mix of boos and cheers from the fans.

Two shifts later Krebs, one of the returns from Vegas in the Eichel trade, scored his fourth goal of the season against his former team off of a feed from Dylan Cozens.

The Sabres mostly controlled play throughout the first period, outshooting the Golden Knights, 11-7.

The second period was a different story, with the Sabres offense falling flat. Vegas outshot Buffalo 15-2 in the period, but it didn't have a goal to show for it and trailed through two periods.

The Golden Knights finally score with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the game. Ben Hutton scored on Craig Anderson off of a fluky bounce to tie the game, 1-1.

With 5:27 to go, Jonathan Marchessault gets called for a slashing penalty, and the Sabres power play delivers, as Victor Olofsson ripped a shot from the left circle and put the Sabres back ahead, 2-1.

Peyton Krebs scoring immediately after the Jack Eichel tribute video is quite poetic. 1-0 Sabres @WGRZ — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) March 11, 2022