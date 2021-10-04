Sabres trade defenseman Montour to Florida for third-round pick

The Sabres traded a first-round pick and Brendan Guhle to Anaheim for Brandon Montour during the 2018-19 season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the NHL trade deadline two days away, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams made another move, sending defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers in exchange for a third-round pick.

Montour had five goals and nine assists through 38 games with the Sabres this season.

The 26-year-old would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so a trade was likely. Interim coach Don Granato said Montour was a "true pro" throughout the process.

"He was a lot of fun to be around. He is competitive, brings a lot of energy, a lot of life. ... He's a high character guy," Granato said.

"We knew this was a possibility, obviously (with) his contract status and where we're at, so no surprise for the players and the guys. Through this Brandon was incredible, played hard last night, and he kept this out of his mind when the puck dropped. ... You don't like losing guys like that, but we all understand it's part of our game."

Buffalo traded a first-round pick and defenseman Brendan Guhle, the Sabres' second-round pick in 2015, to Anaheim for the Ohsweken, Ontario-native during the 2018-19 season. Montour was the Ducks second-round pick in 2014.

According to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, Montour told him via text message after the trade he is excited for a fresh start and to finish strong.

Taylor Hall, who has been sitting out since Tuesday night's game in New Jersey, was back on the ice with his teammates at Saturday's practice, but Granato said Hall will still be out for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.