Sabres sign 2020 second-round pick Peterka to 3-year contract

The German winger was selected 34th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Credit: AP
Germany's John Peterka, left, celebrates with Germany's Lukas Reichel after scoring his side's opening goal during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Latvia at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres signed German winger J-J Peterka to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Friday morning.

The 19-year-old from Munich, Germany, was the Sabres' 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot, 11-inch and 192-pound played for Red Bull Munchen this past season and finished sixth in scoring throughout the league with 20 points over 30 games.

Peterka also represented Team Germany in the 2021 IIHF World Championship, scoring one goal in six games.

