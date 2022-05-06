Sabres to retire Ryan Miller's No. 30

The 2009-10 Vezina Trophy-winner, Ryan Miller will see his No. 30 lifted into the rafters of KeyBank Center next season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — He was a part of some of the most memorable moments in Buffalo sports history.

Now, former Sabre and 2009-10 Vezina Trophy-winner, Ryan Miller will see his No. 30 lifted into the rafters of KeyBank Center next season.

The team announced on Friday it will induct former goaltender Ryan Miller into the Sabres Hall of Fame and retire his No. 30 to the KeyBank Center rafters during the 2022-23 season.

Over 11 seasons in Buffalo, Miller compiled 284 wins, and 14,847 saves, with 28 shutouts, and helped lead the Sabres to the Stanley Cup Playoffs four times, including the 2006 and 2007 Eastern Conference Finals. Ryan holds the record for most wins in franchise history.

Off the ice, the Michigan native raised thousands of dollars through his Steadfast Foundation and Catwalk for Charity events to benefit those battling cancer, especially children.

Miller was a fifth round pick in the 1999 NHL Draft by Buffalo before he went on to play for the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, and Anaheim Ducks.

He officially retired at the end of the 2020-21 season with 391 wins, the most ever by a US-born netminder.

The organization said the date for the banner-raising ceremony will be announced later.