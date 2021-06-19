Sabres release statement on Rene Robert's hospitalization

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A member of the famed Buffalo Sabres' French Connection, Rene Robert, was hospitalized earlier in the week after suffering a heart attack.
2 On Your Side was told Robert is recovering, but his situation is still life-threatening.
The Sabres released a statement on Saturday afternoon through the teams public relations account:
"Our thoughts are with Sabres legend Rene Robert, who is recovering in Florida after suffering a heart attack. Rene has been a fixture in our community since his days playing with the French Connection - a true legend on and off the ice. The entire organization is behind Rene and his family and we pray for a full recovery."