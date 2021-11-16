Sabres, Penguins both desperate for a win in joint LGBTQ+ Pride game

The Buffalo Sabres have lost six of their last seven games heading into their first matchup of the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

PITTSBURGH — The Buffalo Sabres head into their first matchup of the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road Tuesday night, in the teams' second joint Pride Game, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The Penguins are also desperate for a win, losing seven of their last nine games. Pens captain Sidney Crosby will be back for his second game since missing time after contracting COVID-19.

Just like the Sabres had to prepare for other generational talents, since playing Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals last week this Tuesday night's experience will be no different dealing with Crosby.

"You know, we've had some preparation, if you think of playing Ovechkin last week, and then (Connor) McDavid, (Leon) Draisaitl, and then (Auston Matthews) and (John) Tavares... It's great to play against great players," Sabres head coach Don Granato said after Tuesday's morning skate.

"They are a competitive group that probably doesn't like their last two results, and they're coming back home, so it'll be a great challenge for us."

Granato and winger Brett Murray spoke to the media after the morning skate wearing grey t-shirts with the word "PRIDE" written on the front. Both the Sabres and Penguins logos will be in rainbow printing.

The players will also use rainbow tape on their sticks and wear special Pride Game jerseys during warmups.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo held the NHL's first joint-pride game last April.

"I'm happy and proud to do it and be part of it and be part of the game. And I think our guys are too, eh?" Granato said.