Sabres wrap up Day 2 of NHL draft

The Sabres had eight picks on Day 2 of the NHL Draft, starting with goalie Topias Leinonen at No. 41 in the 2nd round.

MONTREAL, QC — It's a wrap on the NHL draft, and the Buffalo Sabres have selected 11 new players into the organization, starting with center Matthew Savoie as their first of three first-round picks at No. 9.

The Sabres went center-heavy early on, selecting Noah Ostlund from Sweden with their No. 16 overall pick, acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights in the Jack Eichel trade, then Jiri Kulich from the Czech league at No. 28, a pick that was acquired from the Florida Panthers.

The Sabres have a goalie situation on their hands.

Right now, after signing 41-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year deal last week, the likelihood of him and prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sharing the Sabres' net next season is high.

Buffalo started the second round selecting the first goalie of the draft in Topias Leinonen out of Finland at No. 41, with the possibility of goalie prospects Erik Portillo and Levi Wallace not working out.

Here are the rest of the Sabres' picks:

Round 3, Pick No. 74 - Russian LW Viktor Neuchev

Round 4, Pick No. 106 - Canadian D Mats Lindgren

Round 5, Pick No. 134 - Russian D Vsevold Komoarov

Round 6, Pick No. 170 - American F Jake Richard

Round 6, Pick No. 187 - Swedish F Gustav Karlsson

Round 7, Pick No. 202 - Swedish F Ratkovic Berndtsson

Round 7, Pick No. 211 - Swedish F Linus Sjodin