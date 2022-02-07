Sabres add Matthew Savoie with No. 9 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft

The Sabres also own the No. 16 pick from the Jack Eichel trade to the Vegas Golden Knights and the No. 28 pick from the Sam Reinhart trade to the Florida Panthers.

MONTREAL, QC — With the No. 9 pick in the NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres took Matthew Savoie from Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League.

The Sabres need to add size. Savoie is only 5 feet, 9 inches tall, but he's playing in a tough, aggressive league in the WHL and knows how throw his body around.

The Sabres also own the No. 16 pick from the Jack Eichel trade to the Vegas Golden Knights and the No. 28 pick from the Sam Reinhart trade to the Florida Panthers to come in the first round on Thursday night.

