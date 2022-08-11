Zamboni, Sabres break down in 4-1 loss to Coyotes

A Zambonie breakdown in the second intermission delayed the third period until the machine was towed off of the ice by another.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Zamboni broke down on the ice Tuesday night at KeyBank Center, and so did the Buffalo Sabres (7-6-0), losing their third straight game to one of the worst teams in the league in the Arizona Coyotes (5-6-1).

The Sabres fell 4-1 at home despite having back-to-back nights off and outshooting the Coyotes, 33-24.

Lawson Crouse opened up the scoring just 23 seconds into the game after a miscommunication between Owen Power and Kale Clague behind Eric Comrie's net.

Tage Thompson scored his eighth goal of the season on the power play midway through the period, with assists going to Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Quinn, but Matias Maccelli gave the Coyotes the lead again before the first intermission.

A Zambonie breakdown in the second intermission delayed the third period until the machine was towed off of the ice by another.

Liam O'Brien got past Comrie soon after play resumed for a 3-1 Coyotes lead.

Clayton Keller added an empty net goal for Arizona to win back-to-back games in regulation for the first time this season.

The Sabres will look to avoid falling to .500 for the first time since the second game of the season on Thursday night when their former captain Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights come to Buffalo.