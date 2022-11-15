Sabres lose sixth-straight game to Vancouver

The Sabres wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a little too late for the Buffalo Sabres as they started to pick up the pace at the end of the third period, allowing the Vancouver Canucks to walk away with a 5-4 win on Tuesday night.

Vancouver wasted no time at the top of the first period putting points on the board. Within a little over a minute, both Dakota Joshua and Ethan Bear scored back-to-back goals.

Jeff Skinner sent one to the back of the net with a momentum-changing goal for the Sabres, but they were outshot by the Canucks 15-8 at the end of the first.

A goal in the first minute of the second period from Elias Pettersson puts Vancouver up 3-1.

The Sabres quickly answered back with a goal from Skinner again, his second of the game and fifth of the season. Skinner’s second goal gives him his first multi-goal game so far this season.

Vancouver regains speed with two powerplay goals scored by J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat which was followed up by Alex Tuch’s 8th goal of the season making it 5-3 at the end of the second.

With his goal and two assists, Tuch now has six points in his last six games against the Canucks.

The Sabres were not only outshot again in the second but also fell behind in faceoffs, 25-16, as well.

Buffalo flipped the tables in the third period, getting more shots on goal and outshooting Vancouver 13-4 with five minutes left in the game. One shot resulted in a Sabres goal from Casey Mittelstadt.

The Sabres trailed all three periods resulting in a six-game losing streak.